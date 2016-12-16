Friday, December 16, 2016

Kenya’s Raila Odinga seeks reversal of key election law

Kenyan Opposition leader Raila Odinga. PHOTO|

Kenyan Opposition leader Raila Odinga. PHOTO| NMG 

In Summary

  • The party’s lawyer on Wednesday challenged the implementation of the law that requires candidates in the 2017 elections to submit a list of their campaign finance management committees.
  • The penalty for violating the law is a fine of Sh2 million or a conviction of five years in jail or both.

Nairobi. ODM leader Raila Odinga’s lawyers have gone to court seeking to reverse an election law after he failed to meet its deadline.

The party’s lawyer on Wednesday challenged the implementation of the law that requires candidates in the 2017 elections to submit a list of their campaign finance management committees.

The penalty for violating the law is a fine of Sh2 million or a conviction of five years in jail or both.

Incidentally, this requirement was among the amendments made to the Elections Act by the joint select parliamentary committee whose members were drawn from Cord and Jubilee. It was part of the amicable solution to the deadly demonstrations that Cord organised to push for the exit of the nine electoral commissioners. The law also demands that politicians seeking office next year should open bank accounts and name the people who will manage them.

On Wednesday, Mr Norman Magaya, the Cord secretariat executive director, conceded that Mr Odinga failed to comply with the Election Finance Act.

“Our candidate, Raila Odinga, did not comply because that law was defective. We still do not have candidates. The law only requires candidates to make such submissions,” he said. One is declared a candidate after being nominated and given a nomination certificate. Before then, one is only an aspirant.(NMG)


In The Headlines

1  hour ago

Calls mount for release of JamiiForums founder

Pressure is mounting for the government to release Mr Maxence Melo, the co-founder of Jamii Media

1  hour ago

Child mortality falls sharply: report

Infant and under-five mortality in Tanzania has declined significantly in the last 25 year,

  • News
    ‘My stance on three-govt Union format unchanged’  
  • News
    Man jailed 30yrs for stealing cellphone  
  • News
    New piracy fears as Nato pulls out of Indian Ocean  
  • News
    Child marriage ‘major problem’  