Kenyan herders compensated after losing cows in Tanzania

By Stanley Ngotho @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Nairobi. Kajiado farmers, whose cattle was sold in neighbouring Tanzania for grazing across the border, have received big relief after the Kenyan government released a Ksh53 million (about Tsh1.06 billion) compensation package for the loss.

The 22 herders lost 1,325 animals after Tanzania confiscated and auctioned them on grounds that they were illegally in the neighbouring country.

The compensation package translates into Ksh40,000 (about Tsh800,000) for each animal lost in the raid. Director of Livestock Production Julius Kiptarus said Wednesday that the money had been released from Nairobi for disbursement to the farmers next week. Mr Kiptarus said each farmer is being compensated at a flat rate of Sh40,000 for every cow lost. He said a decision was made to pay the farmers upon realising that most had been left destitute after their only source of livelihood was wiped out with the confiscation of their cattle.

Mr Kiptarus said the cheque was already with the county commissioner for disbursement to the farmers. He said delay in paying out the cash had been caused by the due diligence done to ensure the cheques went to the right beneficiaries. “We had to do a fact finding mission to ascertain that the number of cattle lost in the auction is the number that farmers claimed. We had to liaise with our Tanzanian counterparts to verify the facts and avert the entry of imposters or exaggeration of the number of livestock lost,” Mr Kiptarus said. Kajiado County commissioner David Kipkemei confirmed that he had received the cheque and that the right cattle owners would be paid.

The financial intervention has received support from local leaders who say loss of animals had left the pastoralist families without a source of livelihood. “We are delighted that the government has seen it fit to revive the livelihoods of our people who had been reduced to abject poverty,” said Martin Moshisho, the deputy governor.

Mr Moshisho said the county leadership had pleaded with local residents not take the law into their hands and to comply with the law even as they look for pasture and water for their cattle.