Key bills lined up for House of Reps debate

By Hassan Ali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The third meeting of the House of Representatives is scheduled to start tomorrow in Zanzibar.

The House will debate a number of bills during its sitting.

Bills lined up for debate include the one seeking the establishment of an independent education institute that will enable Zanzibar to coordinate educational services.

Zanzibar currently banks on guidelines and syllabuses from the Tanzania Institute of Education.

The sitting will also debate bills on the management of fuel and natural gas exploration and extraction, establishment of a fuel and natural gas exploration and extraction regulatory authority and establishment of a fuel development corporation.

Also lined up for debate is the bill seeking the amendment of the State University of Zanzibar Act, 1999 as amended in 2009. The bill seeks to put in place a better environment for the university.

A statement issued yesterday by House of Representatives official Amour M. Amour on behalf of Clerk Raya Issa Msellem also confirmed that a bill on the amendment of various laws would also be debated.

The bills were tabled and read for the first time in the House in May, and will be read for the second and third time before being debated.