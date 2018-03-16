Key issues ahead of business council meeting highlighted

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli’s initiatives towards promoting industrialisation, winning investors’ confidence and further improve business environment will be the main issues during 11th Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) meeting scheduled for Monday at State House.

TNBC executive secretary Raymond Mbilinyi told reporters in the city yesterday that the Council will offer an opportunity for deliberation of areas that need adjustments so as to reorient the economic direction for better results.

“Many changes have taken place since the last meeting when President Magufuli became the national chairman. We want to use his bold initiatives to consolidate economic gains, create jobs and further win big investors’ confidence,” he said.

He added, “We acknowledge many changes made. For example, services at Dar es Salaam Port are now offered on the 24-hour-seven-day basis. Port users are now contented.”

The Monday meeting is expected to receive reports on issues discussed during the 10th meeting including formalisation small businesses currently in the informal sector. The move will help widen sources of government revenue and create jobs. According to Mr Mbilinyi, the sector is growing very fast. The formalisation drive urged during the 10th meeting has so far benefited 4,500 businesses.

During th process, he said, operators were given taxpayers’ identification numbers and now enjoy statutory rights and benefits.

The United Nations International Labour Organisation (ILO) believes that the informal sector contributes collectively 41 per cent of the GDP of Sub-Saharan countries.

It is also believed that the informal sector contributes 60 per cent of the national economies of Tanzania and Nigeria.