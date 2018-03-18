By Julieth Ngarabali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kibaha. The Kibaha Township Council is facing an acute shortage of Mathematics teachers, forcing authorities to deploy Form Six leavers to a desperate move to bridge the teacher-pupil ratio.

A secondary education officer at the Kibaha Township Council, Ms Rosemary Msasi said on Saturday, March 17 that the area has about 10 teachers who are qualified to teach the subject.

In total, there are 15 secondary schools in the area.

Each school requires at least four Mathematics teachers, suggesting that the area needs at least 50 educators more to get things moving.

Ms Msasi was speaking during at Inspire Secondary School in the area during an event that was conducted to mark the International Mathematics Day.

"Unfortunately, Mathematics is a compulsory subject to students at O level…We are thus forced to employ the services of Form Six leavers,” she said.