Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Kibiti gunshot survivor doing well

 

In Summary

  • Mr Michael Martine eyes were gorged off after he was shot by unknown men Mangwi village, Mchukwi ward in Kibiti district, is recovering after being operated on at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam.
Advertisement
By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mr Michael Martine, who was shot by unknown men in Mangwi village, Mchukwi ward in Kibiti district, is recovering at Muhimbili National Hospital, where he was operated on.

Mr Martine, whose eyes were gorged off after he was shot, was operated on Thursday, a statement from MNH reveals.

He was referred to MNH on Wednesday from Michukwi Mission Hospital, where he received emergency treatment

Mr Martine was injured on Tuesday after gunmen shot dead two village leaders in Kibiti District.

Those, who were killed are Chairman and Executive Officer of Mangwi Village, Mr Hamisi Mkima and Mr Mwarami Shamte, respectively.

The gangsters then ordered Mr Martine’s wife and children to leave the house before they set it on fire.

advertisement

In The Headlines

46 minutes ago

Speaker forms team to investigate diamond subsector

The Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai has formed a nine man team to review how

Expert: Why people must regularly check bone-related illnesses

 A call has been made for the public to develop habit of regularly checking their health for

  • News
    Two former law makers named in Ngorongoro board  
  • East Africa News
    Uganda govt bans unnatural hair, short dresses in offices  
  • News
    Malinzi's lawyer pulls out of case  