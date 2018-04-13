Kibiti to reap big from mangrove project

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Kibiti. Residents of Kibiti district in the Coast region will benefit from a €12 million (about Sh33.4 billion) mangroves project, which will be implemented at the Rufiji Delta along the Indian Ocean.

Funded by the Netherlands based organisation, DOB Ecology, the project is undertaken by a non-governmental organisation, Wetlands international, which will cooperate with the Kibiti district council and Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS).

Speaking at the launch of the project on Tuesday, the Kibiti District Commissioner, Mr Gulamu Kifu said the project will have plentiful benefits for the residents.

Mr Kifu named some of the benefits as shielding inland areas during storms, control floods and minimise damage as well as guarantee survival of several plant species and marine resources. “Besides, residents will gain a lot from various training on modern ways of preserving and protecting mangroves,” he said.

He acknowledged that the project has come at the right time, disclosing that they have been grappling with how to curb illegal harvesting of the unique species.

Mangroves are vital for conservation of beach and marine organisms. “Last month, we conducted a major crackdown and managed seize a huge volume of mangroves, which were illegally harvested from our Rufiji delta, they are always shipped to Zanzibar and then to Oman,” noted Mr Kifu.

Economically, the mangroves are used in making of sawn timber, poles, fuel wood and charcoal. They are also exploited manufacturing chipboard and pulpwood.