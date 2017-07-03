Monday, July 3, 2017

Kigamboni sets aside 10 acres for district hospital project

The deputy minister of State in the President's

The deputy minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities), Mr Seleman Jafo 

In Summary

  • The deputy minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities), Mr Seleman Jafo, told the Parliament on Monday morning. He said plans were underway for the construction of Kigamboni and Ubungo hospitals.
Advertisement
By Samuel Kamndaya @TheCitizenTz stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Kigamboni Municipal Council has set aside 10 acres for the construction of the district hospital, the Parliament has been told. The government has set aside Sh557.3 million for improving health services at various health centres in Kigamboni in 2017/18.

The deputy minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities), Mr Seleman Jafo, told the Parliament on Monday morning. He said plans were underway for the construction of Kigamboni and Ubungo hospitals.

Kigamboni and Ubungo were in 2015 detached from Temeke and Kinondoni districts respectively.

Mr Jafo was responding to Ms Salma Mwassa (Special Seats-CCM), who wanted to know when the government would construct the district hospitals in the two areas to reduce congestion of patients at Mwananyamala, Temeke and Amana hospitals.

Responding, Mr Jafo said the government was holding discussions with the government of Morocco for the construction of Kigamboni District Hospital in Somangila.

As for Ubungo, Mr Jafo instructed the district executive director to start a process of promoting Mbezi Health Centre to the hospital status.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

Former DSE manager appointed new boss of Tanzania Institute of Bankers

Former Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) manager Patrick Misana Mususa has been appointed as the

Govt defends Property Tax measures

The government has defended its decision to transfer the collection of Property Tax from local

  • News
    JPM set to launch Sh23bn water project in Sengerema  
  • News
    How Tanzania will benefit from Sh926bn port project  
  • News
    JPM warns politicians against ‘reckless talk’  