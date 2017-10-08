New Natural Resources minister promises to deliver

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Member of Parliament for Nzega Rural, who was also deputy minister for Health, Social Welfare, Gender and Children, Dr Hamis Kingwangala, has asked Tanzanians to pray for him as he embarks on his new roles as minister for Natural Resources and Tourism.

Dr Kingwangala, who learnt of his appointment when in Nachingwea on an official visit to inspect the development projects in health service delivery, said his new appointment came as a surprise.

“I received so many congratulations through my phone and I thank God. I can’t manage to answer all of those who have reached out to congratulate me, but I am humbled and I thank for all wishes,” he said.

Dr Kingwalla is among few deputy ministers who have been promoted in the new Cabinet named by President John Magufuli on Saturday, October 7.

Dr Kingwangala, who has been promoted to the minister for Natural Resources and Tourism replacing Prof Jumanne Maghembe, said he has a challenging task ahead of him to fulfil the expectation of President Magufuli and Tanzanians in general.

“I promise that I will never let you (Tanzanians) down on my new appointment. I will always seek your support,” he said.

He said he received information about his new appointment through telephone after been called by the Lindi Regional Administrative Secretary while in his tour in a village located about 100 kilometres from Nachingwea town.

He said after the RAS has conveyed the appointment to him, he decided to cancel his tour to Liwale on Sunday to inspect the Kibutuka Health Centre.