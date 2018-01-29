Kiir threatens action against incompetent military officers

By Joseph Oduha @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Juba. South Sudan President Salva Kiir has threatened tough action against underperforming and indisciplined military leaders.

He challenged the commanders to re-adjust themselves and ensure a disciplined and reformed army.

“Reforming the army is a duty that must be met by all military leaders in order to develop the Sudan People's Liberation Army, South Sudan’s official army,” President Kiir is quoted as saying by a local daily The Dawn newspaper.

He made the remark at the military headquarters in Juba, while opening a workshop of the army command, planning and administration.

The workshop was held under the theme: Planning for effective management to transform the army.

President Kiir further advised the army commanders to own up to their failures and invest in developing the young nation.

He also admitted that the main challenges facing Africa's youngest state were the hunger for higher positions by some leaders and the ignorance by the same leaders to accept their weaknesses.

President Kiir also advise the army command to rid itself of soldiers who hindered humanitarian services on the roads.