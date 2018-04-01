Sunday, April 1, 2018

Kikwete advises local govt on education

Former President Jakaya Kikwete

Former President Jakaya Kikwete 

In Summary

That can be done by setting budgets to renovate school infrastructure.

Advertisement
By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz,nationmnedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former President Jakaya Kikwete has underscored the importance of local authorities to invest in education.

That can be done by setting budgets to renovate school infrastructure.

He was speaking on Friday during a fundraising for the reconstruction of Lindi Secondary School, which was destroyed by fire in July 2016.

Each council pledged to contribute Sh5 million. The target is to raise Sh2 billion.

“It is impossible for the host councils to contribute Sh5 million each and still expect to raise the required amount of money to rebuild the school. Let council chairs and district executive directors be serious and add some money,” he said.

“We have a huge target to raise Sh2 billion, this can’t be possible with the amount you have tabled.”

He added that education should be prioritised the country’s better future.

Lindi regional Commissioner Godfrey Zambi said the construction would start as soon as possible.

advertisement

In The Headlines

10 minutes ago

This is President Magufuli’s key Easter message to Tanzanians

President John Pombe Magufuli has called on Tanzanians to use the death and resurrection of Jesus

Malasusa: Do not be hateful and revengeful

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Bishop for the Eastern and Coastal Diocese, Dr

  • News
    Bishop Nzigilwa: Do not take revenge when offended  
  • News
    Tanzania Lutherans stand by new Katiba call in Easter message  
  • News
    This is what Bishop Kilaini wants Roman Catholics to do  
  • News
    Anglican Bishop bemoans silencing of religious leaders  