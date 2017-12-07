Kikwete throws challenge as Mukandala retires from helm at UDSM

Dar es Salaam. Former President Jakaya Kikwete, who is also the Chancellor of University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), has challenged the newly appointed UDSM Vice Chancellor, Prof William Anangisye, to make huge transformations at the country’s oldest institution of higher learning.

Mr Kikwete made the remarks on Thursday, December 7, when addressing participants during a valediction and investiture ceremony for the outgoing and incoming Vice Chancellors at Nkrumah Hall.

“I wish you a very successful tenure; please keep the flame of the University of Dar es Salaam alive. Best of luck,” he said.

For his part, the outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof Mukandala had an opportunity to bid farewell to the UDSM management after serving the position for eleven years.

Meanwhile, Mr Kikwete, who graced the event, handed over a certificate of appreciation to Prof Mukandala.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank you all for your support during my tenure in office. I wish the incoming Vice Chancellor best of luck,” said the outgoing VC.

For his part, the incoming VC said he was committed to transform the university into a world-class public institution by making it more competitive, relevant to national, regional and international needs.

“I aspire to turn the university into a modern learning institution in terms of availability and wide use of modern information and communication technology,” he said.

On December 4, the Chancellor in consultation with President John Magufuli appointed Prof Anangisye into the position of Vice Chancellor for UDSM.

Prof Anangisye will hold office for a period of five years effective from December 5, 2017, according to a statement from the outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof Mukandala.

Until his appointment, Prof Anangisye was the Principal of the Dar es Salaam University College of Education.

He served in the position since March, 2015.