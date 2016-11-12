Kikwete to be installed as UDSM chancellor today

By Kalunde Jamal @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former President Jakaya Kikwete will today be officially installed as the Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) during the 46th graduation.

During the event, the former South African President, Mr Thabo Mbeki, will also be conferred with Doctor of Letters Honoris Causa, according to the Deputy Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandara.

“President Kikwete will be installed during the graduation and he will later honour over 6,000 graduates with degrees in different caegories,” said Prof Mukandara.

Dr Kikwete was named the UDSM chancellor in January 17, this year by President John Magufuli .

Prof Mukandara said the university has decided to honour Mr Mbeki with honorary doctorate in recognition of his efforts in fighting for independence, justice and rights for all in his country.

“President Mbeki has also distinguished himself through his relentless efforts to negotiate peace for troubled countries in the continent. He is a good example on how African leaders should behave,” he said noting that the former South African President has been UDSM’s close ally since time immemorial.

The university’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (academic affairs), Prof Florence Luoga, told journalists that af 61 graduates will be conferred PhD degree during this year’s graduation. He noted that UDSM continues with efforts to improve the teaching of the English language as a medium of instruction.