Killing of dogs won't stop rabies –expert

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Regular vaccinations will stop rabies effectively rather than killing of dogs, a veterinary expert has stressed.

"This campaign is very good because it has sensitised the public on the high number of people who die each year from rabies", said Dr Onesmo Mwandike, a veterinary officer with the Arusha City Council.

He made the remarks during a free dog vaccination exercise conducted here on September 30, through the support of the East African Community (EAC) in collaboration with the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ).

"Rabies would not be merely stopped through killing of dogs," he stressed, calling on the city residents to regularly take their animals for vaccination at the veterinary centres.

The infectious disease spread to humans by infected dogs through dog bites and kills at least 1,500 people in Tanzania annually.

The vaccination took place in various primary schools in Arusha to mark the World Rabies Day.

Dr Mwandike said measures taken by the city council to contain rabies included curbing their population. He could not say if sterilisation is one of the methods.

However, he said controlling the dog population in Arusha where there is ample meat left overs has not helped much and that the most effective way was through vaccination.

He added that at one time the city council contemplated using its meagre budget (for the livestock sector) to sensitise dog owners on the hygienic ways to care for the pets and stop the deadly rabies.

"But the surest way to address rabies is through vaccination of all dogs roaming in the streets and those kept at homes," he pointed out.

"Today, I learnt that you can be bitten by a dog when you bother it and when it is sick with rabies," said an eleven year old Clara Opasi, a Standard Five pupil at Imani Primary School, one of the 70 primary schools in Arusha which marked the World Rabies Day.

Clara is one of nearly 600 pupils at Imani School who attended the rabies awareness raising campaign around the risks connected with the viral disease.

Ms Bernadette Mathias from Mbwa wa Afrika, an animal rights non-governmental organisation based in Arusha, thrilled the audience at the school with her advice on how to care for the dogs, how to prevent being bitten and what to do when bitten.

The EAC Head of Food and Agriculture Department, Fahari Marwa, said the vaccination exercise should be sustained because rabies was a great concern in the region.

"I would like to see this campaign rolled out in all our partner states next year," he said, stressing that care in dogs can make a huge difference in the fight against rabies.

Although statistics indicate 1,500 people die of rabies each year in Tanzania, experts believe the figures could be higher because many cases are not reported.