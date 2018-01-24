Kilombero Sugarcane Growers urged to increase production

By Amina Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kilombero. Kilombero Sugar Company (KSC) has urged sugarcane outgrowers to increase production in order to satisfy the expected expansion of the factory.

Under the expansion plans, the factory will increase its prodiction from 1.2 million tonnes to 2.5 million tonnes of sugarcane per year.

The expansion of the company is done in line with directives given by the Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Charles Tizeba, when he visited a factory in December last year.

To expand the production, the factory is building anothger unit in Mang'ula, Kilombero District.

Speaking to Village and Mang’ula Ward Leaders, KSC Executive Director, Guy Williams, said the factory which is under The Illovo Company, is currently conducting a feasibility study for the new factory.

"Our aim is to support government’s industrialisation efforts, but also to ensure that Tanzania produces enough sugar to satisfy domestic use," said Williams, adding that if plans will go well the construction of the factory will begin in 2021.

He said the government is currently obliged to import more than 130,000 tonnes of sugar per year to meet the growing demand. Therefore, he noted, the expansion of the factory will help reduce the import rate.

Mr Williams said at present the factory use about 1.2 million tonnes of canes which produces 126,000 tonnes of sugar per year but the expansion will enable the company use 2.5 tonnes of canes that are expected to produce 250,000 tonnes of sugar per year. He insisted that the target will opnly be if outgrowers also increase production.

Growers Development Manager, Job Zahoro, said the factory encourages outgrowers to increase production as 10,000 hectares grown in the factory are not enough to even feed the existing factory.

"In order to achieve the expansion plans, our company will collaborate with government extension officers to ensure that sugarcane growers receive adequate education on how to produce best sugarcane," he said.

Speaking on that expansion, the Chairman of the Sugarcane Growers at Mang’ula , Khalifa Mkindi, said they are ready to increase production but have asked the factory to set a good price for sugarcane and to ensure that all produced sugarcane will be bought.

"The idea of ​​building a factory in Mang’ula area is good but we request the expansion of this factory to be useful to farmers by investing well and buying our sugarcane timely and in good price," said Mkindi.

For his part, Mkula Village Chairman, Yono Masinga, requested the government to help sugarcane farmers to benefit from other products which comes from sugarcane.