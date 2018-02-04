Kingunge: man who truly stood for his principles

Dodoma. Here is a man who served under four presidents of independent Tanzania. One thing was unique about him and it made him stand out from the rest--when taking oath of office, unlike all the others, he did not hold the Bible or the Koran. He just used his hand.

This was none but Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru who breathed his last at around 4.30am on Friday, February 2, at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam.

He was aged 88. He succumbed to a host of health complications triggered by dog bites at his residence in Dar es Salaam city on December 22.

Kingunge is regarded as one of the comrades who endured sacrifices for the independence of Tanganyika, a freethinker—as he used to refer to himself—a man who happily lived his life without a religion. He has said it, at one point during interviews with journalists in Tanzania and beyond, that he loved questioning things. He questioned religion; he questioned the faith itself, life after death and Christianity altogether.

Mzee Kingunge’s intellectual and ideological beliefs will remain a treasure, according a senior academic and law scholar, Prof Issa Shivji. Now as he has died, Prof Shivji believes, just as he tweeted, “A pillar has fallen.”

“I propose the book on [his ideology and thinking]…be re-published and redistributed before Mr Kingunge’s burial,’’ says Shivji, who believes, “Most youth do not know the work done by this elderly man.”

It’s a book that harbours details of an interview that Prof Shvji held with Mzee Kingunge in 2009 as he explained his journey in politics, career and life. “The interview should be republished,’’ urges Prof Shivji.

High profile leaders have described his death as a tragic loss to the nation as they mourned him in many ways. President John Magufuli said Kingunge would be remembered for his contribution in national development; pre and post-independence.

He said Ngombale-Mwiru’s role as a member of the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) and later Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) leaves a rich legacy that will be remembered and cherished for many years to come.

“We will never forget what he did for this country. We will remember his good deeds and most specifically his fight for the interests of the nation, particularly in maintaining peace and unity,” he said.

Kingunge is expected to be laid to rest tomorrow at the Kinondoni Cemetery close to the grave of his wife, Peras Kingunge, who also died on January 4. This is according to family spokesman Ally Mchumo.

Double tragedy to the family

Kingunge’s death comes as a double tragedy to a family that was still mourning.

Kingunge’s nephew Tony Mwiru said the family has been shocked by the demise of his father because it came to too early, for they were still struggling to recover from the death of their mother.

“While we are still mourning our mother, we have lost our father. It is a huge blow for us and a big loss in our family. However, it is God who decides everything and we can’t complain,” he said.

Kingunge’s young brother Enock Mwiru said his brother was a unifying figure in the family. That he was always the mediator whenever family members differed on one or two things.

An important figure in Parliament

Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai said he worked closely with Kingunge, especially during the national assembly meetings as well as the constitutional review meetings.

According to him, Kingunge was among the members who were in the ninth committee where Mr Ndugai was serving as chairman and Mwiru’s contribution was important in making key decisions.

Politicians from all sides—the opposition and ruling party all cherished the man, whose political influence in both the ruling party, CCM, and the opposition has been largely felt.

During the 2015 election campaigns, Mzee Kingunge chucked the party he had been loyal to for decades. He said he left the party in support of a political movement at that time, saying he did so in trying to prove to their supporters that “CCM had lost direction.”

However, his CCM colleagues still cherish him. Retired President Jakaya Kiwete took to twitter on Friday, upon hearing the news of Kingunge’s death.

“I have received with great shock reports on demise of Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru…I don’t have proper words to carry the burden of my sorrow,’’ wrote Mr Kikwete on his official twitter account on Friday.

As for the CUF secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad, the late Ngombale was a comrade that lived his life and ideologies. “Comrade will be remembered for standing for what he believed in,’’ said Mr Hamad.

He added, “This elderly man is one of my political mentors. He comes from far away.”

Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba believes Ngombale-Mwiru has accomplished his journey here on earth. “You have fought the war and have the journey accomplished, Rest in Peace our beloved Kingunge,’’ he said in his tweet.

Carries CCM history

ACT Wazalendo Party leader Zitto Kabwe says that people can get to know the history of the ruling party through reading some of the literary works about Kingunge. He was referring to the literary works earlier cited by Prof Shivji.

“This is one of the work that you should read if you want to understand the position of Kingunge Ngombale-Mwiru in the country’s history, especially the history of the ruling party during that time.”