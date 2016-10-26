Kinondoni mayoral seat saga now in court

Dar es Salaam. Opposition Chadema candidates have filed an election petition at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court challenging results of last Sunday’s Kinondoni Municipality mayoral poll.

The petitioners, Mr Mustapha Muro and Mr Jumanne Mbunju, who were candidates for Kinondoni Mayor and deputy Mayor seats respectively, filed the suit yesterday.

They, among other things, ask the court to nullify the election in which CCM candidate Benjamin Sitta was declared victorious. The respondents in the suit include the new Mayor Benjamin Sitta and his deputy Manyama Mang’aru (CCM).

Others are election chairperson and returning officer for Kinondoni Municipality mayoral and deputy mayoral election. The petitioners, through their advocates John Mallya and Peter Kibatala, are also asking the court to issue an order directing the election meeting chairperson and the returning officer to conduct fresh free, fair and transparent polls.