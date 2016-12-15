Kinondoni sets daily schedules for citizens

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kinondoni Municipality has set aside particular days for listening to and solving challenges facing wananchi.

This is in response to recent visits by Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda after a number of concerns including land disputes were raised by city residents.

According to an announcement issued yesterday, signed by the district executive director Aron Kagurumjuli, Mondays have been set aside for issues covering agriculture, social welfare and evaluation.

Tuesdays will be for dealing with urban planning, livestock, administrative and education.

Matters concerning internal auditing, finance and information and communication technology (ICT) will be dealt with on Wednesdays whereas on Thursdays, the municipality will deal with elections, transportation, economy, procurement and disputes.

Departments and units to be on duty on Fridays are health, community development, cooperatives and legal. According to the announcement, the public relations unit will be open throughout the week.