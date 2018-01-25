Kisanga 'made CHRGG what it is today'

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) chairman Bahame Nyanduga says the death of Justice Robert Kisanga has robbed Tanzania of a steadfast human rights advocate.

Mr Nyanduga told The Citizen on Thursday that Justice Kisanga, the first CHRGG chairman, played a pivotal role in making the commission the strong institution it was today.

“He formulated regulations and ensured that they were implemented. It’s because of the foundation he built that CHRGG is strong and trusted by the public,” he said.

Mr Bahame added that the late retired Court of Appeal judge investigated reports of human rights violations in Serengeti District, Mara Region, and his recommendations set a precedent on how human rights violations needed to be addressed.

The Nyamuma dispute, which was the first human rights violation case handled by CHRGG after its establishment in 2001, erupted following the unlawful eviction of villagers after it was decided that part of the village should be included in Ikorongo Game Reserve.