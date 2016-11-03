Kisutu Court orders Lissu arrested

By Rosina John news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court on Thursday orders the arrest of Singida East lawmaker Tundu Lissu for his failure to show up when his case came up for hearing.

“A warrant of arrest should be issued to the accused along with the summons for his sureties so as to show cause on why they have violated bail condition,” Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba said when adjourning the case to November 21.

In the case, Mr Lissu is charged alongside Mr Simon Mkina, an editor of a weekly tabloid Mawio and two others with publishing seditious content in the newspaper’s issue of January 14 last year.

Earlier, prosecution’s state attorney Patrick Mwita informed the Court that the case was brought forth for hearing but the fourth accused, Mr Lissu, was absent.

The surety for Mr Lissu, Mr Robert Katula, informed the court that the accused had travelled to Mwanza Region to attend another case.

However, the magistrate questioned the act by Mr Lissu to travel outside Dar es Salaam region without first securing the Court’s permit.

Other accused persons in the case are Mr Jabir Yunus, a journalist and Mr Ismail Mehboob who is a printer.