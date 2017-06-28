Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Kiswahili is making huge strides globally:Dr Mwakyembe

Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and

Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe (second from right) cuts a cake to signify BBC Swahili 60th anniversary in a celebration held in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday. 

In Summary

  • Dr Mwakyembe said Tuesday that Kiswahili is now being recognised globally because top leaders, including President John Magufuli have decided to use the language in high profile gatherings.
Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Youth, culture and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe has commended the ongoing efforts by various stakeholders in strengthening Kiswahili language.

Dr Mwakyembe said Tuesday that Kiswahili is now being recognised globally because top leaders, including President John Magufuli have decided to use the language in high profile gatherings.

He said this in Dar es Salaam during the event to mark the 60th Anniversary of BBC Swahili.

The event, which took place in the city, was attended by veteran journalists, politicians as well as Kiswahili lecturers.

"We have recently launched a Comprehensive Kiswahili Dictionary and I think this is a step towards the right direction in making this language grow and spread across the world," he said.

 

 

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

Two local leaders shot in Kibiti confirmed dead

Kibiti health care center medical officer in charge Dr Sadoki Bandiko has confirmed that two

TFF’s Malinzi and Mwesigwa interrogated for allegedly abusing office

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is interrogating Tanzania Football

  • News
    ACT calls for national cohesion to deal with Kibiti conundrum  
  • News
    Sh4.6 billion set aside to construct modern markets  
  • News
    Experts stress need for better seed storage  
  • News
    Two civic leaders shot in Kibiti village  