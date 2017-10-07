Saturday, October 7, 2017

List of the new cabinet unveiled Oct 7 by President Magufuli

In Summary

  • President creates two new ministries
  • Drops two ministers from his team
  • Appoints several new faces
By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam President John Magufuli has on Saturday, October 7, announced a list of new ministers and deputies in the new major reshuffle to take place since the fifth phase government assumed office following the 2015 General Elections.

The Citizen brings you a list of cabinet ministers and deputies as announced by the Head of State. The cabinet is expected to take an oath at State House on Monday, October 9.

Ministers

  1. President’s Office Public Services and Good Governance-George Huruma Mkuchika
  2. President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government-Seleman Said Jafo
  3. Vice Presidents Office Union Affairs and Environment-January Yusuf Makamba
  4. Prime Minister’s office Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled)- Jenista Joackim Mhagama
  5. Agriculture- Dr Charles John Tizeba
  6. Livestock and Fisheries-Luhaga  Joelson Mpina
  7. Works, Transport and Communication-Prof Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa
  8. Finance and Planning-Dr Phillip Isdor Mpango
  9. Energy-Dr Medard Matogolo Kalemani
  10. Minerals-Angellah Mbelwa Kairuki
  11. Constitutional and Legal Affairs- Prof Palamagamba John Kabudi
  12. Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation-Dr Augustine Phillip Mahiga
  13. Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children-Ms Ummy Ally Mwalimu
  14. Defence and National Service- Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi
  15. Home Affairs-Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba
  16. Natural Resources and Tourism-Dr Hamis Andrea Kigwangalla
  17. Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development-William Vangimembe Lukuvi
  18. Industries, Trade and Investment-Charles John Mwijage
  19. Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training-Prof Joyce Lazaro Ndalichako
  20. Information, Culture, Arts and Sports-Dr Harrison George Mwakyembe
  21. Water and Irrigation-Isack Aloyce Kamwelwe

 

Deputy Ministers

  1. President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government-Josephat  Sinkamba Kandege
  2. President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government-Joseph George Kakunda
  3. Vice Presidents Office Union Affairs and Environment-Kangi Alphaxard Lugola
  4. Prime Minister’s office Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled-Antony Mavunde
  5. Prime Minister’s office responsible for the Disabled-Stella Ikupa Alex
  6. Agriculture-Dr Mary Machuche Mwanjelwa
  7. Livestock and Fosheries-Abdallah Hamis Ulega
  8. Works Transport and Communications-Atashasta Justus Nditiye
  9. Works Transport and Communications-Elias John Kwandikwa
  10. Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation-Dr Susan Alphonce Kolimba
  11. Home Affairs-Hamad Yussuf Masauni
  12. Natural Resources and Tourism-Japhet Ngailonga Hasunga
  13. Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development-Angeline Lubala Mabula
  14. Industries, Trade and Investment-Stella Martin Manyanya
  15. Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training-William Ole Nasha
  16. Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children-Dr Faustine Engelbert Ndungulile
  17. Information, Culture, Arts and Sports-Juliana Daniel Shonza
  18. Water and Irrigation-Jumaa Hamidu Aweso
  19. Minerals-Stanslaus Haroon Nyongo
  20. Energy-Subira Khamis Mgalu
  21. Finance and Planning-Dr Ashantu Kachwamba Kijaji

 

 

