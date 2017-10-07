List of the new cabinet unveiled Oct 7 by President Magufuli

Dar es Salaam President John Magufuli has on Saturday, October 7, announced a list of new ministers and deputies in the new major reshuffle to take place since the fifth phase government assumed office following the 2015 General Elections.
The Citizen brings you a list of cabinet ministers and deputies as announced by the Head of State. The cabinet is expected to take an oath at State House on Monday, October 9.
Ministers
- President’s Office Public Services and Good Governance-George Huruma Mkuchika
- President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government-Seleman Said Jafo
- Vice Presidents Office Union Affairs and Environment-January Yusuf Makamba
- Prime Minister’s office Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled)- Jenista Joackim Mhagama
- Agriculture- Dr Charles John Tizeba
- Livestock and Fisheries-Luhaga Joelson Mpina
- Works, Transport and Communication-Prof Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa
- Finance and Planning-Dr Phillip Isdor Mpango
- Energy-Dr Medard Matogolo Kalemani
- Minerals-Angellah Mbelwa Kairuki
- Constitutional and Legal Affairs- Prof Palamagamba John Kabudi
- Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation-Dr Augustine Phillip Mahiga
- Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children-Ms Ummy Ally Mwalimu
- Defence and National Service- Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi
- Home Affairs-Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba
- Natural Resources and Tourism-Dr Hamis Andrea Kigwangalla
- Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development-William Vangimembe Lukuvi
- Industries, Trade and Investment-Charles John Mwijage
- Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training-Prof Joyce Lazaro Ndalichako
- Information, Culture, Arts and Sports-Dr Harrison George Mwakyembe
- Water and Irrigation-Isack Aloyce Kamwelwe
Deputy Ministers
- President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government-Josephat Sinkamba Kandege
- President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government-Joseph George Kakunda
- Vice Presidents Office Union Affairs and Environment-Kangi Alphaxard Lugola
- Prime Minister’s office Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled-Antony Mavunde
- Prime Minister’s office responsible for the Disabled-Stella Ikupa Alex
- Agriculture-Dr Mary Machuche Mwanjelwa
- Livestock and Fosheries-Abdallah Hamis Ulega
- Works Transport and Communications-Atashasta Justus Nditiye
- Works Transport and Communications-Elias John Kwandikwa
- Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation-Dr Susan Alphonce Kolimba
- Home Affairs-Hamad Yussuf Masauni
- Natural Resources and Tourism-Japhet Ngailonga Hasunga
- Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development-Angeline Lubala Mabula
- Industries, Trade and Investment-Stella Martin Manyanya
- Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training-William Ole Nasha
- Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children-Dr Faustine Engelbert Ndungulile
- Information, Culture, Arts and Sports-Juliana Daniel Shonza
- Water and Irrigation-Jumaa Hamidu Aweso
- Minerals-Stanslaus Haroon Nyongo
- Energy-Subira Khamis Mgalu
- Finance and Planning-Dr Ashantu Kachwamba Kijaji