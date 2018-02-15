Kopoka: Man who touched many in a number of ways

By The Citizen Correspondent

When news of his death filtered in on different platforms on Wednesday morning, my mind quickly travelled back to 2008 at Malimbe Campus of the St Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut), in Mwanza.

There he was, Mlagiri Kopoka, speaking on top of his voice inside the M10 lecture hall, trying to prove his point to Current Affairs lecturer, Nkwabi Ng’wanakilala (who has also since passed away).

The debate had ensued after Ng’wanakilala asked the Print Media class, which was on its final third year whether the then Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s harassment on his political rival, Morgan Tsvangirai were justifiable during the country’s presidential elections held in March, 2008.

Several students came forth and offered their opinions. These included Alex Bitekeye and Salutaris Massawe (who has also since departed).

The whole class was now silent, waiting for Ng’wanakilala to point to Kopoka or Mwanawasa as we fondly referred to him during those days, to deliver his submissions.

He always had to be the last to contribute on every debate for he would not only take much of the class time but his points somehow would nail it, impressing everyone, including his lecturers.

True to his trademark, Kopoka would offer his sentiments while standing and gesturing and he would not need a microphone to amplify his audible voice.

This was the Kopoka I knew. He made a mark for himself. Most of his classmates, including me, remain proud to have been associated with him. This was the time I was pursuing my Bachelors Degree in Mass Communication at Saut.

Most of us who knew him regarded him not only as a classmate and brother due to his age, but also as a man who exuded wisdom.

I had the privilege of being the class representative then and whenever disputes emerged, I counted on Kopoka to quell matters down.

This happened a number of times when we rubbed our lecturers the wrong way. Kopoka always stepped in to rescue our day.

Academically, he was always the go to guy. Whenever exams approached, most of us ensured that we booked him for a place for group discussions and he wouldn’t easily shut the door on you.

As a matter of fact, those who joined his enclave ended up scoring high GPAs at end of their academic life at Malimbe Campus.

Of it weren’t for good grades, Kopoka must have had a hand in your career. Just as Carlos Msangula who is now a photographer with the Presidential Communications team or Sammy Awami, once a colleague at The Citizen and now a reporter with the BBC, who confesses to have learnt the ropes under Kopoka’s watch.

Kopoka was known to be a master of the Queen’s language unlike many of us back then who felt uncomfortable to take to the dais in the lecture theatres during debates. An avid book reader he was that it was considered unusual to see him not carrying Africa Digest or the Newsweek publication with him.

During discussions and other debates, Kopoka was known for stealing the shows thanks to his eloquence and wealth of knowledge on current issues.

It did not come as a surprise when the Saut administration retained him as an assistant lecturer and eventually a full time lecturer for news writing, reporting, editorial column and reviews while many of us trudged the streets hunting for jobs.

If there is one area that Kopoka didn’t have a slight of interest in then it was sports. He always dodged sports related arguments which were usually characterised with high-pitched noise.

Besides academic life, Kopoka had his social life too. He always had a plan for some of us on Fridays. If it wasn’t for cold gulp of beer downtown Mwanza then it had to be at his humble abode in Nyasaka for roast chicken.

Unbeknownst to many, Kopoka was a trained teacher and remained one at heart having taught at Nyanza Primary School in Mwanza before joining Saut.

Until his death, Kopoka was political pundit who used to analyse current global political issues.

He was also a witty writer and he run a humorous column inside The Citizen’s Friday magazine. The column was called ‘Musings’.

Through the column, Kopoka laid bare his daily escapades and shared with his readers on how he managed to get over them.

He was indeed a person who touched each of one of us in their own ways.