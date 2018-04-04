Kremlin demands apology from British PM over spy row 'idiocy'

Moscow, Russia. The Kremlin has demanded an apology from British Prime Minister Theresa May and her government which implicated President Vladimir Putin in the nerve agent attack on a former double agent, saying this "idiocy has gone too far"

"Their theory will not be confirmed in any case because it is not possible to confirm it," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a visit to Ankara Tuesday evening.

"And the British foreign minister who has made accusations against President Putin, (and) the British prime minister will have to somehow look their EU colleagues... in the eye," Peskov added in televised remarks.

"And somehow they will have to apologise before the Russian side," he added. "It will certainly be a long story, the idiocy has gone too far."

Britain has said it is "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in England using the Soviet-designed Novichok nerve agent, but Moscow has angrily denied any involvement.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has pointed the finger at Putin himself, saying it was "overwhelmingly likely" that the Kremlin leader ordered the attack.

The British military facility analysing the nerve agent said on Tuesday it could not prove the substance was made in Russia.