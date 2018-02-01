Kubenea: Why CCM’s Mtulia is not the right candidate

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Ubungo Member of Parliament, Mr Saed Kubenea (Chadema) said on Thursday that he knows Mr Maulid Mtulia (the CCM Candidate) in and out, saying that he is not the right person for the post.

Mr Kubenea, who doubles as campaign manager for the Chadema candidate, Mr Salum Mwalimu, recalled how the opposition worked overtime to ensure that Mr Mtulia’s victory was finally announced during the 2015 general election, only to see the latter decamping to CCM two years later to create the need for a by-election.

“I gave him (Mtulia) a loan of Sh5 million so he could go out and collect a group of youths that eventually forced the announcement of the results. We also sourced money – through our own contributions – to cater for the costs of hiring legal experts to challenge the government when it embarked on an exercise to demolish people’s houses. Mtulia decided to stay aside….As a Member of Parliament, Mtulia received a loan of Sh500 million. He also got a Sh45 million loan so he could purchase a vehicle and another Sh150 million in advance payment from his gratuity. Yet to-date, he has not built even a house,” said Mr Kubenea.