Kubenea charged with spreading sedition

Dar es Salaam. Ubungo constituency Member of Parliament Saed Kubenea (Chadema) was Tuesday charged at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court with publishing seditious content.

Mr Kubenea appeared before Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri where he denied the charge and was released on bail.

The bail conditions wanted him to secure two reliable sureties who would sign a bond of Sh5 million each. The case will come for preliminary hearing on October 31.

State Attorney Derrick Mukabatunzi alleged that on July 25 at Kasaba Street in Kinondoni District, the accused published a false report in “Mwanahalisi” newspaper of July 25 to 31, 2016.

According to Mr Mukabatunzi, the article “Yuko wapi atakayeiokoa Zanzibar” was likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb public peace.

The accused allegedly committed the offence contrary to Section 36(1) of the Newspapers Act, Cap 229 Revised Edition 2002.

After reading the charge, the prosecution informed the court that investigation of the case was complete.