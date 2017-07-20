Kubenea says unaware of legal action taken against him

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chadema Coast Region vice chairman Saed Kubenea on Wednesday said he was not aware of the legal measures taken by embattled CUF chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba against him.

Mr Kubenea was clarifying reports that Prof Lipumba had reported to police against an operation dubbed “Remove Saboteurs from Buguruni” declared by Chadema Coast Region.

Speaking to The Citizen in a telephone interview, Mr Kubenea said no official information have been communicated to him regarding the issue though he admitted to have seen the economic professor in a local television on Tuesday clarifying the matter.

“The launched operation intends to strengthen CUF from the grassroots to the national level. We believe the Ukawa alliance needs to transform into an institution that will have confident members to oust Prof Lipumba who sabotaged the Opposition in 2015,” he said. Mr Kubenea said cooperation decision made by Chadema, NCCR-Mageuzi, CUF and the National League for Democracy (NLD) was the one giving Chadema the confidence of implementing the operation with success.

When contacted yesterday, Prof Lipumba admitted to have reported the matter to the Dar es Salaam Special Zone and that Zonal Crime Offices (ZCO) had received the CD containing statements made by Mr Kubenea during a press conference.

“Mr Kubenea has threatened my institution and attacked me personally in spite of the fact that he wasn’t a CUF member or leader contrary to country’s constitution and the Political Parties Act 1992. Also, nobody knows how the operation will be implemented,” he said.

CUF has split into two distinct factions, one led by Prof Lipumba and the other aligned to secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad.