By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTZ azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Ubungo legislator Saed Kebenea has disclosed that he will table a private motion at the parliament demanding formation of an independent electoral commission.

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday, March 11, Mr Kubenea said he no longer has faith in the current National Electoral Commission (NEC), noting that he tendered a letter to the clerk of the National Assembly on March 8.

"My private motion aims at demanding the parliament to order the establishment of an independent electoral commission, which will discharge its duties without interference,” he said.

According to him, the electoral body is not independent, something threatens the stability of the country’s peace and security.

He said the independent electoral commission should be able to set its rules and strategies for elections in order to strengthen democracy in the country.

"The electoral commission shouldn’t depend on the government funding in order to be free and fair. Also, the procedure of getting officials of the body should change if we really want free and fair elections,” he said.

"It doesn’t make sense when the president who eyes reelection to make appointments of top officials of the body. They will definitely be loyal to the appointer.”

According to him, he wants the parliament to amend the Election Act, noting that it was outdated and is no longer fit for the multiparty systems.