By GeofreyKimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kwimba. At least 400,000 head of cattle in KwimbaDistrict, Mwanza Region are set to be marked in a move aimed at ending cattle rustling and conflicts between farmers and pastoralists.

The campaign begun early in September and will continue until end October, according to Kwimba District Commissioner Mtemi Msafiri.

He noted that many cattle have been encroaching water sources and farms.

The DC, who was speaking to journalists on Wednesday, said through marking the cattle it would be easy for the authorities to identify owners.

Mr Msafiri noted that authorities were also set to educate farmers on modern cattle farming that will help promote rearing of fewer cattle that are productive.