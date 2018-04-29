Sunday, April 29, 2018

Lack of confidence bogging down Zanzibar women entrepreneurs

 

  • The New Vision Consortium (NVCT) director, Ms Pily Khamis Lapda made the remark at the weekend when opening a two-day training for women entrepreneurs at Haile Selasie in Unguja.
By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Lack of confidence has been cited as a major reason failing Zanzibar women to achieve sustainable economic progress.

“Most women are courageous in starting businesses, but they fail to make a stride because of lack of confidence and poor supervision of their businesses. These are their Achilles heels,” she said.

She called on the women to engage in entrepreneurial activities in order to liberate themselves economically, stressing that they should learn how to effectively manage their businesses.

Ms Lapda cautioned the women to believe on themselves after starting their businesses and set permanent business plans that will enable then to own enough capital, which will help them graduate to bigger business.

“They should learn how to continuously improve their businesses. They simply have to be creative,” she said.

Presenting a subject titled individual invention, youth development psychologist, Mr Joseph Mrindo said women should stop thinking about small businesses, saying this has failed the women to own large businesses.

He said Zanzibar had lucrative business opportunities, urging the women to seize them for the sake of growing economically.

