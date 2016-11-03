Lack of funds hampers hearing of Barlow murder case

By By Jonathan Musa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Financial constraints facing the Mwanza High Court have caused the assassination of former regional police commander Liberatusi Barlow case to fail to continue.

Hearing of case number 192 of 2016 has been kept in suspension since March 25 this year after the High Court said the stipulated time had expire and therefore the matter will have to wait until it is scheduled again once sum needed is allocated.

Briefing reporters in his office on Thursday, the High Court registrar here, Mr Francis Kabwe, without specifying the amount of money needed, said that the Court had no money to run special sessions.

Mr Kabwe added that the court was willing to wind up the case with a solution as it involved a prominent person and it was important for justice to be done.

Liberatus Barlow, who was Mwanza regional Police commander, was killed by suspected gangsters on October 12, 2012 at Kitangiri in Ilemela District.

The file case was opened early March this year with consecutive mentions and trials before postponement under Judge Sirilius Matupa.