Thursday, July 20, 2017

Lady Justice Msuya to be buried on Saturday

 

By Asna Kaniki akaniki@mwananchi.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Former High Court Judge Upendo Msuya who passed away on Wednesday will be buried on Saturday at Kinondoni Cemeteries.

The lady justice breathed her last at Kairuki Hospital in the city.

According to the family spokesperson, Eng Hilary Msuya, who was also husband to the late Judge Msuya, said that the requiem will be held at Wazo Lutheran Church.

A statement released to the media by the Director of Presidential Communication on May 16 stated that, President John Magufuli accepted the resignation of Judge Msuya and two other officials, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Said Meck Sadiki and the Chairman of the law Reform Commission of Tanzania Judge Aloysius Mujulizi.

