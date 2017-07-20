Lady Justice Msuya to be buried on Saturday

By Asna Kaniki akaniki@mwananchi.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Former High Court Judge Upendo Msuya who passed away on Wednesday will be buried on Saturday at Kinondoni Cemeteries.

Her passing came just two months after she resigned.

The lady justice breathed her last at Kairuki Hospital in the city.

According to the family spokesperson, Eng Hilary Msuya, who was also husband to the late Judge Msuya, said that the requiem will be held at Wazo Lutheran Church.