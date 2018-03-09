Lake Zone leads in gender-based violence, early marriages

By Peter Saramba @petersaramba psaramba@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The Lake Zone leads in gender-based violence and early marriages in spite of public awareness campaigns.

It is also notorious in teenage pregnancies, according to Kivulini – a non-governmental organisation.

Kivulini managing director Yassin Ally cites the Demographic Health Survey of 2015/16, which showed Mara and Shinyanga regions as leading, with 78 per cent of cases of gender-based violence, teenage marriages and early pregnancies.

It was followed by Tabora, with 71 per cent; Kagera (67), Geita (63) and Mwanza (60).

He was speaking during World Women's Day at Koromije Village in Misungwi District on Thursday.

“Shinyanga scores 59 per cent followed by Tabora with 58 per cent and Mara at 55 per cent. Dodoma and Mwanza have 51 and 37 per cent respectively.”

He said the government, Oxfam and Plan International would continue creating awareness on the enactment of tougher laws against malpractices.

"Kivulini has empowered over 800 activists in Mwanza, Mara, Geita and Shinyanga regions by providing them with Sh8 million each annually for public awareness and free legal services to the community.

“The strategy has enabled activists to reach out more than 1.6 million people through debates, workshops, seminars and rallies in villages.”

Campaign managers of two international NGOs requested law enforcement organs to timely investigate and prosecute suspects.

The managers are Jovitha Mlay, of Oxfam, and Baraka Mgohamwende, of Plan International.

An assistant director in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Constancia Gebusa, assured stakeholders of the government commitment to implement the 2018-22 national plan to eradicate violence against women and children.

According to Mwanza regional community development officer Isaac Ndassa, all councils have been directed to allocate funds for educating the public on dangers of gender-based violence.s