Land tribunal operates without chairman for over a year

By Antony Kayanda @thecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kigoma. The land and housing tribunal in Kigoma district has been operating without a chairman since December last year.

The condition has forced a large number of land and housing disputes filed at the council to remain un-attended.

The then chairman for the council, Waziri Mzaria completed his working contract in the capacity since December last year.

This was said last week by the acting registrar for land and housing tribunal councils in the Western region, Emmanuel Mwambigija.

He told reporters that a total of 871 land and housing disputes filed at the council during 2007-2017 have not been ruled.

He explained that currently a legal expert is being hired to preside proceedings at the council but the absence of a permanent chairman have barred continuance proceedings at the council.

He added that the council also has a shortage of workers a secretary.

“Currently someone has volunteered to act in the capacity of a secretary,” he said

Kigoma region has six districts, one district land and housing tribunal.

One of the residents here, Issa Mahamudu noted that lack of immediate ruling of land and housing disputes filed at the council have continued to prolong the disputes.