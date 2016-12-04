Latest oil, gas graduates are here

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Nine Tanzania students, whose studies were sponsored by Statoil, have graduated in geoscience and petroleum engineering.

The graduates are: Ms Eunice Jackson, Mr Idd Mchomvu, Mr Alex William Mwang’ande, Mr Nyorobi Kiuga, Mr Adeltus Novat, Mr Anthony Maswi, Mr Fred Mkuyi, Mr Kennedy Geofrey, and Mr Shaban Marco.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony on Friday, Statoil’s official charged with capacity building, Prof Richard Tibaijuka said the graduating students have been sponsored by their firm under a Tanzania scholarship programme known as Angola Tanzania Higher Education Initiative (ANTHEI).

Prof Tibaijuka said through its capacity building programme, Statoil also collaborates with universities to develop research and teaching capacities within oil and gas such as master programme of finance and accounting in oil and gas (MFA-OG) that has been developed jointly by the University of Dar es Salaam Business School (UDBS) and the University of Stavanger.

He said the University of Dodoma (Udom), with technical assistance from the University of Barcelona, has developed a master’s degree programme in petroleum geosciences supported by the analog modelling laboratory donated by Statoil.

According to Prof Tibaijuka, research activities continue to be supported along the Mandawa, Ruhuhu, and Ruvu basins while the firm also supports capacity building through its in-house training provided to various stakeholders in creating awareness and understanding on the industry.

“Statoil is proud to work in partnership with the universities to achieve the capacity building goal which is the focus in developing the oil and gas sector in Tanzania. It is our aim to see Tanzanians are trained and qualified to take part in contributing to the growth of this sector both directly and indirectly,” said Prof Tibaijuka adding:

“Statoil places a strong emphasis on sustainability in all of its operations across the world. Statoil’s approach to sustainability means, we contribute to sustainable development through our core activities wherever we work,” he said.

Statoil’s ANTHEI programme provides full scholarships to ten students annually.