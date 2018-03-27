Law to curb EAC trade barriers pending

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@thecitizen.com

Arusha. A legislation aimed to curb cumbersome trade barriers within the East African Community (EAC) bloc is yet to be operationalised.

“The law is ready, but we need regulations. We have draft regulations but have yet to develop procedures,” Mr Kenneth Bagamuhunda, the EAC director general of Customs and Trade, said here yesterday.

The EAC Elimination of Non-Tariff Barriers Act, 2015 was enacted by the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) three years ago.

It is aimed at removing a string of non-tariff restrictions blamed for the low volume of intra-regional trade estimated at 13 per cent of all commerce in 2013.

Non-tariff Barriers (NTBs) often limit market access, quantities of goods traded through, among other things, increasing the prices of goods.

They come in various forms, including sanitary and environmental protection measures, import/export restrictions and arbitrary applications of rules of origin, among others.

Mr Bagamuhunda said removal of the NTBs inhibiting trade has been a headache for policy makers in the region even with the coming in of the Continental Free Trade Area (FTA).

“Removing tariff barriers is easier than removing non-tariff barriers”, he told reporters on the sidelines of the trade policy and export development talks between the EAC and European Union (EU).

He added that trade barriers have been a nagging problem especially for cross border traders in the EAC such as women and youth.

“It is time we developed a mechanism to assist them (local traders) cross borders without barriers,” he pointed out, noting the solution to the effect lay with full operationalisation of the NTBs Act.

The head of EU Sector Infrastructure and Regional Cooperation in Tanzania, Mr Fabio Stephano challenged the EAC partner states to implement their protocols.