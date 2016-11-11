Lawmakers criticise ‘incompetent’ DEDs

By Athuman Mtulya; @mtulya; amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. MPs have strongly criticised the performance of newly appointed district executive directors (DEDs).

Lawmakers from both CCM and the Opposition said the DEDs should undergo basic training to equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to execute their duties as expected.

The majority of DEDs were incompetent because they had previously not served in public service, the MPs added, and suggested that they be enrolled for a crash course at the Local Government Training Institute in Hombolo, Dodoma.

Opposition MPs went further, saying the appointment of the DEDs was “political” as most of them were previously CCM cadres and operatives.

The lawmakers made the observations on Wednesday evening and yesterday when debating 2014/15 reports tabled by the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC)and Local Authorities Accounts Committee (LAAC).

Mr Martin Msuha (Mbinga RuralCCM), who is also a LAAC member, told the House that about 60 per cent of DEDs were “hopelessly incompetent”.

“These are people entrusted with overseeing implementation of development projects worth billions of shillings. If the government doesn’t intervene now as a matter of urgency, there is a high probability of seeing even worse local government authority audit reports in the future,” he said.

Mr John Kadutu (Ulyankulu-CCM), who also sits in LAAC, said some DEDs were totally ignorant of local government rules and procedures.

“I don’t have any problem with the appointing authority...he has played his part. I know that the government is keen on cutting public spending, but this should not be used an as excuse for not taking DEDs to a refresher course.”

Mr Hamidu Bobali (Mchinga-CUF) said that if the government was depending on the newly appointed DEDs to steer its development agenda at the district level, it should be prepared for monumental failure.

“This can be avoided if these officials, irrespective of who appointed them, undergo training on managerial skills and public service ethics, but the truth must be said. This is what you get when you handpick party operatives to serve in such key positions.”

Ms Conchesta Rwamlaza (Special Seats-Chadema) said the new DEDs should be provided with orientation and familiarisation courses.

“We (MPs) regularly attend such courses. This should also be the case with DEDs. Even councillors should also receive some training to enable them deal effectively with the executive arm of the state,” she said.

Mr Issa Mangungu (Mbagala-CCM) advised the government to organise training seminars for new regional and district commissioners.

“We’re having a hard time working with these new RCs and DCs. Some of them mistakenly think that they are our bosses and even want us to salute them. They should be reminded of their powers and boundaries.”

Mr Japhary Michael (Moshi Urban-Chadema) said appointing DEDs from outside local government circles was not a good idea.

“There are lot of department heads who are competent, and who deserve to be promoted but they were overlooked. I don’t want to question the President’s authority, but he needs to be well advised on matters of national interest.”

Mr David Silinde (Momba-Chadema) said long-serving local government officials had been demoralised and frustrated by the appointment of incompetent DEDs.

LAAC deputy chairperson Abdallah Chikota told the House that although the President’s decision to bring a new crop of leaders into local government was commendable, many appointees were in desperate need of relevant competencies.

“We also need to put the record straight...not all new DEDs are incompetent. We have some very able DEDs in areas such as Kiteto, Ileje, Arusha, Tandahimba and Tarime.

“However, there are many others who should be taken to Hombolo for training. These people oversee at least 15 departments each. They must have the required knowledge and skills,” said Mr Chikota, himself a former DED.