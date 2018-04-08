Leaders’ upheavals a wake up

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In an unprecedented turning out of events three former presidents of South Korea, Brazil and South Africa were last week held accountable following their actions while in offices.

The courts in South Korea and Brazil found the former presidents guilty of misuse of power while serving their terms, while the South African court adjourned the case facing Jacob Zuma for offences he committed when holding a public office (before he became president until June this year.)

Though surprising, the news was neither shocking among the observers of the rule of law in the country nor were they unexpected. For people in Tanzania and beyond—who took to Twitter to share their views-- the news was yet another moment of reflection among those entrusted with power that it isn’t as difficult as they might think to change the rule of law rhetoric into action.

The events in the three countries come few days after prosecutors in France made it public that former President Nicolas Sarkozy is to face trial for corruption and influence peddling.

The case centres around an alleged attempt by Mr Sarkozy to get a judge to reveal information about an investigation into illegal funding of his 2007 campaign.

In Brazil a judge ordered that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva turn himself in to police custody to begin serving a 12-year sentence for corruption after the country’s Supreme Court ruled against Lula’s plea to remain free while he appealed against his conviction.

The former Brazilian president’s charges came from an anti-corruption investigation known as Operation Car Wash, which has implicated top politicians from several parties.

While that was happening in Brazil, South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma was being charged with corruption linked to a 1990s arms deal.

Mr Zuma faces 16 counts of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering, which dogged his presidency and were reinstated in 2016.

After the 75-year-old’s 15-minute appearance at the High Court in Durban on Friday morning, the case was adjourned until June 8, this year.

Meanwhile South Korea’s former President Park Geun-hye has been sentenced to 24 years in jail after she was found guilty of abuse of power and coercion.

Ms Park, who was also fined Sh 37.91 billion ($17m), faced a string of corruption charges.

However, all four presidents deny the charges while claiming that they (the charges) are politically motivated.

A wake up call

University of Dar es Salaam Political Scientist, Dr Richard Mbunda, sees the four incidents as a “wake up call” for people in positions of leadership.

He thinks that most of the people entrusted with power tend to forget that the titles they hold are trusts given to them by the citizens. He says they should adhere to the democratic norms when executing their day-to-day activities.

“They think they are untouchable,” says Dr Mbunda. They let power corrupt them, something which culminates into misuse of public offices, racketeering and other maleficence.

In essence, when the citizens vote someone into office as their president they automatically designate him or her with a set of responsibilities which are expected to hold one accountable if one rules against them. This is the universal principle which applies everywhere as well as in Tanzania.

Despite the fact that the country brands itself as ruled by the law and the rhetoric that no one is above the law is common among many people, pundits in the field of good governance find this rhetoric incongruent with actions taken by various people who happen to hold political positions in the country.

A seasoned legal expert, Prof Abdallah Safari, says a Tanzanian president can be charged in court after he leaves office for offenses he or she committed before or after he became president.

The only exception, he adds, is that the president cannot be charged with criminal offences while in office and thus to charge him or her with any offences he or she must be outside the office. Again after leaving office, a Tanzanian president cannot be charged for offenses he committed while in office in his capacity as president.

But a Tanzanian president can be charged with civil offences while in office. All these are included in Article 46 of the constitution of Tanzania 1977.

This interpretation corroborates with Dr Mbunda’s views who seems unconvinced that the constitution forbids legal actions against the president as that would give room for them do what they please without fear of being held unaccountable.

Who can charge who in Tanzania?

Prof Safari suggests that it’s not true that there has never been a president who deserves to be charged with criminal cases in the country since the first president Mwl Julius Nyerere.

What he sees is what he describes as a “who charges who” dilemma.

“I see no one with that audacity and legitimacy of charging the other,” he says. It is a game of defending one another while knowing full well that they are in cahoots in corruption and other forms of unfavourable deeds.

Practically, one would thought that the only person with the moral authority of holding another into account is one who adheres to the principles of good governance and the rule of law with the unshakable attitude and respect towards these principles.

“Now if you will ask me if we have these types of personalities here (in the country) my honest answer will be no,” says the former director of the Tanzania and Mozambique Centre for Foreign Relations (TMCFR) .

Democracy is a belief

In the words of veteran politician and socio-political commentator Njelu Kasaka, normally independence starts from an individual person and then goes up to the country’s democratic institutions like the court and the likes.

And democratic institutions flourishes in a place with strong and uncompromised democratic systems.

“Democracy is a belief,” offers Mr Kasaka. There must be people-- both from the ruling elite and the ruled rank and file- who believe that democracy is a good thing.

If the belief doesn’t exist then there shall never be a democracy.

“What happened in these countries (South Africa, South Korea, Brazil and France) is a result of this belief which is imbibed both in the people’s lives and within their (democratic) institutions.”

The country’s constitution and laws are made in line with this belief in democracy so that the laws- can serve all people irrespective of their classes and affiliations. It is against this very backdrop that the principle of “no one is above the law” stems from.

It is said that this belief in democracy and its principles is what set apart most African countries from others.

It’s not just the governments of these countries that don’t believe in democracy but, surprisingly, even their people as well.

Considering the thousands years of colonialism, slavery and other forms of pre-colonial Africa traditional forms of leadership like chiefdoms and the likes most people in Africa know how to be ruled rather than governing themselves.

“No wonder you find people opting for a president for life by scrapping term limits in their constitution,” notes the seasoned columnist Kasaka.

With the belief in the democracy in place, he says, democratic institutions shouldn’t just be established but given due respect as well.

Democracy as means not end