Sunday, April 16, 2017

Leaders called to watch their actions, statements

Preaching at the Easter Mass at St Alban's Anglican Cathedral on Sunday, Rev Father Peter Undole said actions and statements by leaders could plunge the country into chaos if delivered without considering the welfare of the society. 

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam.  Religious leaders as well as politicians in power and from opposition parties have been called upon to respect rule of law in order to maintain peace and security in the country.

"Politicians entrusted with authorities, those not in power and general public should experience powers of resurrection to maintain the country's peace and security," he said.

