Leaders to discuss way forward on S. Sudan

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Inside many offices at the East African Community (EAC) headquarters, one would easily miss something on the walls.

The portrait of South Sudan President Salvar Kiir is not among those of other fellow heads of state on display.

What can be seen as a protocol drawback is indicative of unfinished business on the admission of the world’s newest nation in the bloc.

Admission of South Sudan into the EAC was announced during the regional leaders’ meeting in Arusha in early 2016.

It took only about six months for the crisis-torn country to complete all the formalities required for entry into the Community.

These included handing over the Instruments of Ratification and presentation of associated documents to the secretary general.

Almost exactly two years after the March 2nd, 2016 announcement, the same regional leaders are meeting in Kampala, Uganda with the task of integrating the country into EAC still unfinished.

Ways and strategies to fast-track the process will be top on agenda of the 18th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State in the Uganda capital on Friday February 23rd.

“Priority areas and activity plan for Republic of South Sudan’s (RSS) integration in EAC is on agenda,” said a statement issued by the secretariat last week.

The leaders of Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda and, of course, South Sudan will be expected to give direction on how the process can be fast tracked.

That does not mean everything is still at standstill. Already Juba has appointed a judge to the East African Court of Justice (EAC) as required of every member state.

Juba has also appointed its nine members to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) and have been actively participating in the House business.

But there is not contention, the country still posed a headache to the EAC bureaucrats due to its fragile security situation nearly two years after it became a bona fide member.

The country joined the bloc at a time President John Pombe Magufuli was the EAC chairperson. He took no time to express his reservations on in-fighting among the warring parties.

“The country has great potential but are still fighting among themselves,” he said during the launching of a regional road project near Arusha a day after the country’s admission to the bloc.

The no nonsense Tanzanian leader added: “We agreed to welcome South Sudan as one of the solutions to their internal problems.”

South Sudan, the sixth member of the EAC, is a former autonomous state within Sudan. It attained independence from the grip of Khartoum in July 2011 after many years of war of secession.

But it plunged into bloody violence in December 2013 following alleged coup attempt against the government of President Kiir by the former vice president Riek Machar shortly after he was stripped of the post.

Despite months or rather years of mediation by the EAC, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) and at one time Tanzania, the country is not yet restive.

Nevertheless, the country is seen as having a great potential for investors from the fellow EAC states and those from far.

The potentials include a huge virgin land for agriculture, large population of livestock, minerals and huge oil reserves.

With an area of about 648,000 square kilometres, it will become the second largest country in size in the region after Tanzania.

Regional analysts contend the country had yearned to be part of East Africa even before its attained independence from the Khartoum administration after years of civil war.

EAC secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko is one of the key officials in the region who has been striving to ensure Republic of South Sudan or RSS as it is commonly known in that acronym, is fully integrated.

“We are keen to have South Sudan fully integrated and mainstreamed into activities, programmes and projects of EAC,” he declared during his numerous media briefings.