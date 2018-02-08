Legal battle dominates ‘Sugu’ case

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Legal battle emerged on Thursday February 8 at the preceding of the case facing Mbeya Urban MP Joseph Mbilinyi alias Sugu and Chadema’s southern zone secretary Emmanuel Masonga.

The battle was between state attorney and the defendants advocate, Mr Peter Kibatala, a move that forced magistrate resident Michael Mteite to adjourn the case for short consultation in his office.

The defending side wanted to start with their main witness, the Regional Crime Officer (RCO), a move that was objected by the plaintiff.

Magistrate Mteite was stuck for a minute before asking the state attorney Joseph Pande if the approach by the defendants was correct.

Given an opportunity to speak, Mr Pande said, Kibatala’s approach was irrelevant, and that should the suspects start to defend themselves before witnesses are welcomed.

“Basically the accused are the one to start defending themselves and not the witnesses, so this will not be accepted at all,” he said.

However, the explanation did not convince Mr Kibatala who maintained his stand, saying there was no law that prohibits his approach.

“We are wasting time, no law prohibits this approach,” he said.