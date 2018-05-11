By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Some MPs sounded bitter today about a new requirement recently issued by the Higher Education Students' Loans Board that students whose parents own a business license should not apply for the loan.

Three lawmakers stood up on Friday to seek the Speaker's guidance on the matter which they said was discriminating students.

It started with MP Goodluck Mlinga (Ulanga-CCM) who said that the loans board was issuing difficult conditions which may result into isolating most students.

"It started with disqualifying sons and daughters of ministers, top government officials, DCs and we remained quiet. This time, the board is isolating students from small traders. And as we all know, only machingas (petty traders) have no business license," he said and added: "As we go on, it looks like everyone will be disqualified.”

His concern was seconded by Mr Julius Kalanga (Monduli-Chadema) who said that the Speaker's chair should intervene.

"Every year the loans board comes with new conditions. I don't understand if it's the directives or laws that govern the board's operations. It is a constitutional right for Tanzanian students to benefit from the loans,” said Mr Kalanga.

Mr Bilago Kasuku (Buyungu-Chadema) also said the new requirement will isolate low-income earners who cannot afford paying university fees.

"Recently, the board isolated every leader who signs ethics forms including ward councilors who do not earn much. It is clear that they cannot afford to pay for university fees. This new requirement will isolate small traders," he said.

All the MPs cited Parliamentary Standing Order number 68 which allows them to seek guidance on a matter that has occured in the Parliament.

Parliamentary chairman Mr Andrew Chenge said they cited wrongly and the chair could not do anything since the matter did not happen in the Parliament.

"The citation was incorrect and that is my guidance," Mr Chenge said.

"However, the government has heard your concern and may want to respond. There is also a sector parliamentary committee which can work on the matter," he added.