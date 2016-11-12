Lema refused bail, sent back to remand prison

By Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Outspoken Arusha Urban MP Godbless Lema (pictured) was yesterday sent back to Kisongo Remand Prison after his bail application was blocked by state attorneys.

Senior resident magistrate Desderi Kamugisha has agreed to Mr Lema’s bail application, but as he was about to pronounce the conditions, state attorney Paul Kadoshi tabled a notice to appeal against the grant of bail to Mr Lema.

Earlier, Mr Kamugisha spent more than two hours reading his decision on the MP’s bail application. After quashing the objection from the Republic, he declared that he was going to grant bail to Mr Lema.

The law maker has been charged in two cases all of which concern giving seditious comments against President John Magufuli.

Objecting to his bail, the state attorneys argued in support of the affidavit signed by Arusha Regional Crimes Officer (RCO), among other facts, stating that the accused had committed the offences while out on bail for similar offences.

In addition to the two current cases Nos 440 and 441/2016, Mr Lema also faces two similar cases Nos 351 and 352/2016. The state attorneys also asked the court to deny bail to the law maker for his own safety as his comments had angered many people, who might harm him if he was released.

They also stated that denying Mr Lema bail was in the national interest.

But defence lawyers led by Mr John Mallya argued in their submission that there was no point in denying their client bail because it was his right as long as he had not been found guilty of any offence.

They also faulted the affidavit, noting that it had several legal discrepancies, including failing to authenticate what had been stated in it.

The magistrate quashed the state attorneys’ arguments, but in a fresh bid they came up with the appeal notice, forcing the magistrate to reconsider his decision.

In their objection, the defence lawyers told the court that the court should disregard the notice because for it to be considered the Republic was supposed to come up with appeal documents.

However, after taking a 10-minute recess to consider the arguments, magistrate Kamugisha noted later that he had nothing to do because legally the court could not do anything against the notice.