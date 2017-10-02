Lema’s car wheels found detached

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Arusha Urban MP (Chadema) has found his car wheels detached by allegedly unidentified people.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mr Lema said he and Arumeru East MP Joshua Nassari Chadema) were arranging his trip to Dar es Salaam to hand over to the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) video clips allegedly implicating 10 former civic leaders in bribery.

He noticed the changes on Sunday October 1 afternoon and decided to pack at Equator Hotel in the city.

According to him, due to the breakdown, they decided to use the car used by Monduli Council Chairman Isack Joseph to Dar es Salaam to accomplish their mission.

“Today morning October 2 I instructed my driver to take the car to the garage, but unfortunately all four wheels had been detached,” he said.

He said he had instructed the driver to report the incident to the police.

“I have also asked a specialist to look into CCTV camera footage at my home to see what happened because there might be a possibility of suspicious people to commit a crime,” he explained.