Lema sent to remand prison until Friday

By Mussa Juma and Zulfa Mussa TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Arusha. The MP for Arusha Urban, Mr Godbless Lema (Chadema), was yesterday sent to Kisongo Remand Prison, leaving behind wails and cries of disbelief from hundreds of residents who were at the Resident Magistrate’s Court to hear of their legislator’s fate.

Some residents, led by Chadema leaders and councillors, turned up at the court to hear the charges facing their MP amidst tight security. Mr Lema, who has been held by the police since November 2 for sedition allegations, was yesterday brought at court escorted by five police vans.

He faced the magistrate while his lawyers had already lodged a case at the High Court on Monday against the Attorney General, the Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), the Regional Crimes Officer (RCO) and the Central Police Station commanding officer for holding him without charges for more than 24 hours contrary to the law. His lawyers wanted him to be charged in a court.