Lema wants police officers moved from rundown houses

Arusha. A few days after some police quarters in Arusha were razed down by fire, Arusha Urban MP Godbless Lema (pictured) called on the government to build new homes for hundreds of families of police officers in Arusha who are currently squeezed in old and dilapidated buildings. He told reporters after last week’s inferno that it was not enough for the government to raised Sh300 million to repair the houses which went on fire but to put up modern residential flats for the law enforcers and their families. The legislator said there were many police officers living outside their barracks as required by the Standing Orders of the Police Force. (Moses Mashalla)