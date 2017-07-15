Let TRL, taxman explain who owns the stranded locomotives

It was revealed recently that 13 locomotives had been imported into the country of which no consignee knew about. However, Tanzania Ports Authority said they belonged to TRL while the latter denied.



Tanzanians discuss the fate of the locomoties. Read on ...

Cleophace Mathias

It is a high time people entrusted to lead and take care of public entities should recognise their role in the institutions. They should assess themselves on their role in the scam instead of waiting for the President to sack them.

Dar es Salaam Port is a very sensitive area, it is surprising locomotives have been imported without knowledge of security organs in the country. Therefore, Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), Tanzania Railways Limited (TRL) and Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) should provide answers to this puzzle.

Said Sasamalo

Locomotives are not mushrooms to grow without the owner. Since the country of origin is known, manufacturing factory should also be known. Therefore, we need to ask the manufacturing factory the owner of the locomotives because only manufacturers are capable of providing us with the whole information.

No factory on earth can produce products worth billions of shillings, ship them to another country without a contract with the buyer.

Ignas Malekela

People involved in the scam should be made responsible and accountable. Locomotives should be nationalised, if the manufacturer was paid all the money, assets and properties belonged to Tanzanians who took part in the business should also be nationalised to set an example to others.

Kebby Shabani

Firstly, I would like to know who imported the engines, because knowing the importer will help us in knowing the intended recipient, since it is impossible for cargo to be imported without involving the client. I believe, the country has been subjected to the “red and black” game!!!

Lama Mzumbe: