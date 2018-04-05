Let's stop misinforming people on DNA, paternity: Dr Ndugulile

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Dr Faustine Ndugulie, a public health expert and deputy minister of health was at pains to clear what he terms as "misinformation about DNA results and paternity."

Dr Ndugulile's reaction followed a supplementary question asked by MP for Busega, Raphael Chegeni who quoted DNA data showing that in every 6 children born in Tanzanian families, 4 do not belong to their actual fathers.

However, according to Dr Ndugulile, the deputy minister of health, community development, gender, elderly and children, it's wrong to quote the data as such.

"What we know is that this data is from our chief government chemist and it actually means that it doesn't represent the whole country," he noted.

"The paternity problem is specific for the small sample of people with paternity disputes who sought a resolution through DNA testing but the data is not representing the true paternity problem of Tanzania," he said.

The matter was raised during the question and answer session when special seats MP for Kuria Ahmed who sought to know what the government was doing to protect children from violence and abuse.