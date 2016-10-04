Dar es Salaam. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan Tuesday tells research institutions to plan and adopt highly innovative approaches to major contemporary challenges in biometrical research, health systems and social determinants of health. Speaking to a number of researchers during the 30th annual joint scientific conference in Dar, Ms Hassan advised academics to be guided by the priorities and needs when carrying out their practices. “I’m of the opinion that the two are not mutually exclusive and we must not be made to feel that working on our priority issues undermines our scientific credibility,” she argued. She noted that the government was keen to continue supporting the design, development and deployment of innovative scientific technology to accelerate the translation of research into improved health. Ms Hassan commended National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) for conducting numerous innovative research programmes focusing mainly on addressing public health problems.

“Let me assure you that the government is willing to support the conduct of quality innovative research in Tanzania,” she said.

For her part, NIMR director general Dr Mwele Malecela noted that her office will continue working closely with the Health ministry in efforts to establish innovative research programmes that focus on addressing public health problems.

“We have done a good number of researches and we are looking forward to establish as many innovative research programmes as possible so as to come up with the best solutions,” Dr Malecela said.

This year’s conference brought together a number of researchers from different 17 countries including the United States, England, Germany and Kenya to discuss ways to achieve the sustainable development goals through investing in innovative research to fill the critical gaps.