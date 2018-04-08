Leyla’s body repatriation ‘may take time’

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. It may take longer than expected for the body of slain Tanzania-born woman Leyla Mtumwa to be brought home for burial from the UK.

Her relatives told The Citizen that the matter had been complicated by her having taken the British citizenship.

“We are still struggling to submit relevant documents to British authorities to prove she was our close relative,” said her younger brother Abdulkarim Malik.

He said the verification of the documents had to involve authorities from Tanzania and Britain before the body is handed over for burial in Tanzania where she was born.

Leyla, 36, was allegedly stabbed to death on March 30 this year by her husband Kemi Kasambula, 38, following a misunderstanding at their Haringey Avenue, N17 residence near London.

Mr Kasambula is already in police custody on suspicion of having committed the crime.

“For now we can’t say when the body would be brought home for burial,” Malik told The Citizen on Friday at the family’s Kaloleni home in Arusha.